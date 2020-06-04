Eau Claire County named ‘high-intensity drug trafficking area” by the White House
Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Eau Claire County has been designated as a high-intensity drug trafficking area.
The designation comes from the White House's Office of National Drug Control Policy.
According to a press release, the designation means the county will receive more resources to coordinate federal, state and local governments' efforts to fight drug trafficking and abuse.
This includes expanding law enforcement efforts to combat deadly drugs such as meth and heroin