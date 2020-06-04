Eau Claire 2nd grader takes traditional tractor ride to McDonald’s

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Despite the non-traditional school year, a local 2nd grader is celebrating its end with a unique family tradition.

Derrick Dehnke is wrapping up 2nd grade at Putnam Heights Elementary School and in an annual tradition, his grandfather Daryl takes him through the McDonald's drive-thru on a tractor.

Daryl is an avid John Deere tractor collector and normally he picks up Derrick on one of the last days of school for their annual food run in his 1959 tractor.

This year they continued that by taking a lap through the school parking lot on the way.

Daryl said it is a fun way to reward his grandson for his hard work in school.

"One thing that we like to do is we like to reward him you know for a great year in school and this is one of the small things that me and my wife Harriet can do," Daryl said. "Take him on this tractor ride, take him down the road, take him through McDonald's and feed him. That's what he would like for us to do."

Daryl said he plans to continue the tradition with his grandson for years to come.