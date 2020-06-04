Chippewa Falls seniors honored with parade

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls celebrated its 2020 high school graduates with a car procession on Wednesday evening.

A fleet of vehicles set out from the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds and continued through city streets, ending at the Chippewa Falls High School.

Those participating in the procession, or along the route, decorated signs and cheered on the 2020 graduates as they cruised down the street in style

A majority of the graduates wore their full cap and gowns while safely driving and waving at their family and friends who came to support them on this not-so-traditional day.