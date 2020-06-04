Chippewa Falls crews suspend river search

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - After nearly a week of searching the river for a potential missing person, crews in Chippewa Falls are suspending their efforts.

Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas said there has been no information brought forward about anyone missing and their searches have been unsuccessful.

On Friday, May 29, one person reported there was someone in need of help in the Chippewa River just outside the downtown area, near the Pumphouse Bridge. Chippewa Falls police, fire and EMS searched the river with help from Mayo One and the State Patrol but did not find anything.

Douglas is asking anyone with information about a missing person to contact dispatch at 715-726-7701. The same goes if you saw anyone near the train bridge between 10 and 10:30 a.m. on May 29.