Boys and Girls Club locations opening soon

4:39 pm Coronavirus, Local News, Positively Chippewa Valley, Top Stories
Boys and Girls Club

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley is reopening its Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Black River Falls locations.

In a press release sent to News 18, club officials said the three centers will open June 15 to serve grades 3-6 Monday through Thursday.

At all centers, Fridays will be used for cleaning and sanitizing the facilities. Group sizes will be kept small.

According to club officials, they are adapting to ensure the health and wellbeing of members, their families and staff.

You can head here for registration information.

Shannon Hoyt

Shannon Hoyt started out as an intern in August 2017, moving to a full-time multi-media journalist and weekend anchor before becoming Daybreak anchor and now our 6 and 10 p.m. co-anchor.

