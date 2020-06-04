Boys and Girls Club locations opening soon

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley is reopening its Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Black River Falls locations.

In a press release sent to News 18, club officials said the three centers will open June 15 to serve grades 3-6 Monday through Thursday.

At all centers, Fridays will be used for cleaning and sanitizing the facilities. Group sizes will be kept small.

According to club officials, they are adapting to ensure the health and wellbeing of members, their families and staff.

You can head here for registration information.