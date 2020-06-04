A few thunderstorms may cut into another great summer day

A clear sky and low dew points have led to temperatures falling into the upper 40's to low 50's early Thursday. With hardly any changes in the atmospheric profile, Thursday will essentially be a repeat of Wednesday, minus the chances for thunderstorms.

Temperatures will climb back into the mid 80's with dew points stuck in the 50's. This will keep it comfortable again much like Wednesday. It will be less breezy as well with winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

There are two possible rounds of thunderstorms for Thursday that may become marginally severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the Chippewa Valley in a level 1, "marginal" risk, for severe weather. That means isolated severe storms are possible.

The first round will come along a boundary falling out of northern Minnesota. This looks like it will pop up a storm or two through the valley in the late afternoon. There is a minimal chance for severe weather in this first round.

The stronger severe threat, albeit still not impressive, comes in the overnight hours. Strong straight-line winds and marginally severe hail (near 1'') will be possible along the line of storms. This round will come out of the cold front that moves in from the Dakota's and may last through daybreak Friday.

The cool and comfortable temperatures continue into the weekend and the next shot after Thursday's storms will be on Sunday afternoon when we may see a round of rain and thunderstorms.