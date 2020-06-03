Thursday forecast: Warm, not as humid, and more storm chances

While not as warm as yesterday's 90s, we still managed low to mid 80s in most locations across the Chippewa Valley. This is still 5 to 10 degrees above Eau Claire's average high of 75.

Thankfully, the humidity was much better than yesterday. Dew points this afternoon were in the 40s and 50s for the most part, though there were some upper 50s to near 60 south of highway 10. This put us in the dry to comfortable range, and dew points should stay in the low to mid 50s tonight. For tomorrow, they'll climb only a little.

Expect comfortable humidity for most of the day with dew points in the mid to upper 50s, though those sensitive to humidity will likely notice a little moisture.

The sky will remain clear to mostly clear tonight and start tomorrow out sunny, but clouds will increase into the afternoon ahead of our next system. Temperatures will still be able to climb into the mid to upper 80s before a cold front brings chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Any chance in the late afternoon or early evening will be in the form of widely scattered or isolated thunderstorms, with better chances moving through overnight and ending by early Friday morning.

There is a risk for severe weather, with most of the Chippewa Valley falling in the Storm Prediction Center's lowest category, “Marginal”, meaning that isolated severe storms are possible. The higher category is just off to our southwest.

The biggest threat will be straight line wind gusts but small hail is also possible. The threat for tornadoes is low, but non-zero.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler starting Friday, but still above average with highs near 80 through Saturday with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday brings a return to shower and thunderstorm chances as a warm front moves through. That will be followed by a cold front on Tuesday but in between those fronts will be another hot and humid day on Monday.