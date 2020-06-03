Thank You, Courtney Koehler!

Today New 18 Daybreak would like to thank essential worker Courtney Koehler.

Courtney is the owner of the Stepping Stones Learning Center. Today's thank you comes from her staff. Through all of this, she has not even thought twice keeping her daycare open. She continues to do the most for her families through these trying times and remains open so other essential workers can continue working. She comes in every day with a smile although this is hard on her and her business.

If you know an essential worker in our community who deserves some recognition, email us at daybreak@wqow.com.