Police ask motorists to look out for officers on roadways after squad car crash

Altoona (WQOW)- Police in Altoona are asking drivers to take it slow when passing officers responding to incidents.

On Tuesday, an Altoona officer's squad car was struck while responding to a pavement buckle on the Highway 53 bypass. An officer reported a car weaving between open and closed lanes and driving over traffic cones, and just seconds later the vehicle struck the parked squad in the closed lane.



Police say the driver, 60-year-old Laurie Reardon of Eau Claire was intoxicated and arrested for first offense OWI.

"I've personally been out there on several crashes when we have one lane closed and one lane open, and people are flying by me at 70 mph," said Timothy Peterson, an officer at the Altoona Police Department. "I fear for my life out there. It's scary when people are flying by you 70 mph, and we just want them to slow down so everybody can be safe."

The officer involved was transported to the hospital for evaluation but has since been released. Reardon was also not injured in the crash.