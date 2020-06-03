More turtles on the road in warmer weather, experts urge caution when driving

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With the warmer weather, you may see more turtles crossing the road going to and from their nests, and conservation experts are asking you to take some extra caution when hitting the highway.

A biologist with the DNR's Wisconsin Turtle Conservation Program, Andrew Badje, said if you see a turtle trying to get across the road and it's safe for you to pull over, you can pick it up by the shell, and take it in the direction it was facing.



Badje also said to be careful assisting large snapping turtles, which have a quick and powerful bite. He said to grab them from the back of their shell to keep your fingers clear if you can lift it.

"If it's too heavy, just kind of slowly try and drag it, or if you have like a car mat or some cardboard or something, you can kind of slide it under the turtle, that way you're not scraping it up too much on the road," Badje said.



He added that if you see an injured turtle, it's best to find a rehabilitation center or nature preserve nearby that can properly care for it.