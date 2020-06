Cat Daniels is a neutered male looking for his forever home.

He is around 3-years-old and would really like to be the only pet in the home.

He came to the Chippewa Humane Association with severe frostbite last winter. Since then, he has healed up with no further issues to be seen.

He is up to date on his vaccinations and very good with all humans!

For more information on Cat Daniels, contact the Chippewa Humane Association, and be sure to check out their website.