Man sentenced for killing coworker with circular saw

Pierce County (WQOW) - The man who admitted using a circular saw to murder a coworker in Pierce County will spend 30 years in prison.

The sentence for Miguel Navarro was handed down on Wednesday by Judge Joseph Boles.

Navarro was charged in the 2018 death of Israel Valles-Flores.

Police said both men were part of a crew working on a roof of a home near River Falls.

They said Navarro used a circular saw to cut Flores in the neck, face, back, arms and legs while they were on the roof.

Navarro told investigators he had been getting mad about being teased by coworkers.