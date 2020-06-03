Jesse James announces another run for state Assembly

Altoona (WQOW) - Republican Representative Jesse James is looking for another term in office.

James, the former Altoona police and fire chief, took over the 68th Assembly two years ago.

On Wednesday, he announced a second run for office.

“I am committed to increasing options to affordable health care, ensuring children have safe, and high-quality schools and fighting the drug epidemic. These are issues I consistently hear from people throughout the 68th Assembly District. That is why I want to continue to be your voice, and represent you in Madison. I am asking for two more years to represent the great 68th," James said in a statement.

James already has at least one opponent for the seat. Eau Claire City Council member Emily Berge announced a run on Tuesday.