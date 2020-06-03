Hot but not humid, dew points dip for a few days

It was a comfortable start Wednesday morning after thunderstorms from the night before washed out the humidity. There was plenty of leftover moisture though to produce patchy dense fog in places. This will lift over the morning hours and lead to plenty of sunshine.

That sunshine will bring temperatures back into the upper 80's Wednesday afternoon, but dew points will continue to fall into the low 50's keeping it comfortable and enjoyable. The UV index sits around 8 which is a 20 minute burn time. Be sure to lather on the screen Wednesday!

Winds will be a tad breezy though at 10 to 20 mph from the northwest Wednesday. The system that brought our storms Tuesday night has slowly fell southeast, but the stronger winds haven't made it here yet.

We'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day and it will last into Thursday as well. The next chance for any showers and thunderstorms comes late Thursday night along a shortwave system, but storms will be isolated in nature and don't look to be severe at this time.

Cooler but still above average temperatures are on deck for the weekend. There are a few other chances for showers and thunderstorms, but summer is in full swing now so it's a play it by day type of forecast.