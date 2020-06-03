Eau Claire business hosts donation drive for Minneapolis communities

Eau Claire (WQOW)- An area business is collecting donations to send to Minneapolis after businesses were burned and destroyed in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

SHIFT Cyclery & Coffee Bar held a donation drive Wednesday afternoon to support Minneapolis residents in need after violent protests shook their communities.

Dozens of people showed up to drop off food and other goods such as diapers, toiletries and baby formula, which will be delivered to Minneapolis businesses who will then distribute them to the community.

Shift employees are encouraging everyone to help out those affected in any way possible.

"This is only just one really small step," said Elizabeth Carey, barista & art coordinator at SHIFT Cyclery & Coffee Bar. "A really good but really small step into making change in our communities. It's just really good to see people wanting to see the change and wanting to make that happen and putting their money where their mouth is."

SHIFT employees delivered much of the supplies Wednesday and will be making another trip to Minneapolis Thursday. If you are still interested in donating but did not make it to Wednesday's drive, you can still bring donations to the store and leave them outside to be packed for Thursday's delivery.