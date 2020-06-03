Chippewa Falls teacher retires after 35 years in the classroom

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A kindergarten teacher has retired from Southview Elementary in Chippewa Falls after 35 years.

With the impact of COVID-19 taking such a toll on this academic school year, the now-former teacher Cyndi Seyer said now is the right time for her to retire

While family and friends seemingly have not had a chance to express their appreciation for Seyer due to the pandemic, several faculty members took it upon themselves to coordinate a safe way for family and friends to gather on the side of the street while holding up signs and spraying silly string as Seyer drove past in her vehicle

Several staff members that attended the celebration spoke highly of Seyer, expressing how much fun they had working with her. Although Seyer's time at Southview Elementary has come to a close, she said now that she is retired she will use this time catch up with her family and friends and simply just enjoy her everyday life