Chippewa County looks to increase COVID-19 testing capacity

Chippewa County (WQOW) - COVID-19 testing is on the rise in Chippewa County, but public health officials say they have yet to reach their goal.

Health director Angela Weideman said they are working with the state to increase the number of tests done in the county, and there are still some hurdles they need to jump over.



Weideman explained the county isn't at the point where they can test asymptomatic people but hopes in the near future that can change.



The Wisconsin National Guard has been called in to help provide testing at longterm care facilities, but Weideman said there's no plans for another free testing event.

"We don't currently have something on the calendar to bring National Guard for a one-day mass testing back, but we do continue to explore options with the state to increase testing capacity," she said. "Many of our local hospitals and health systems have increased their local testing capacity, and that has been extremely beneficial."



Weideman added that all longterm care facilities in the county have either already had testing done for both staff and patients, or is scheduled to complete it soon.