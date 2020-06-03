Blugolds’ football prepping virtually for 2020 season

Eau Claire (WQOW) - While sports fans are still crossing their fingers in hopes of seeing some live games this summer, a lot of focus is already shifting to fall. That, of course, brings us to football season.

Here in Eau Claire, the Blugolds football team had to adjust their spring workouts to be strictly virtual. Head coach Wesley Beschorner says strength coaches have put together great workouts to get his player's bodies in shape, but keeping team unity strong over a screen is more challenge and just as important.

"Remote team unity is a big deal in my life," says Beschorner. "What you're doing outside of the locker room, outside of the weight room is really where your team is bonding. I think our guys, especially our upper class men, have done a great job of keeping guys and holding them accountable and that's the difficulty of everything. Those guys did a great job of explaining what football meant to them and our kids are taking off with it."

As far as recruiting, coach says the team is taking full advantage of the consolidation that technology brings.

"Our coaches did an outstanding job," says Beschorner. "I wasn't real sure how it was going to go, but we went for about two weeks straight, two and a half weeks, and we would do about five to eight meetings a day. We've had over 300 kids on Zoom meetings. I think just, we've expanded. And that's been so cool to see. The amount of good, quality recruits that have been on Zoom meetings, FaceTime meetings, has been awesome. I'm really, really fired up about that and now we've just got to take that momentum through the summer and into the season."

More than anything he just wants to see the game he loves, get underway.

"I think society needs football," says Beschorner. "Saturday afternoons and Sunday afternoons are a pretty special place in America."

The earliest the Blugolds team can get together for practice or meetings, is August 13.