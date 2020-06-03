Bloomer’s Rob Summerfield seeks 3rd term in office

Bloomer (WQOW) - A Bloomer business owner is throwing his hat into the race to represent Wisconsin's 67th Assembly District for the third time.

Rob Summerfield, a Republican, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Summerfield said it has been an honor to represent the 67th District since first being elected om 2016.

“I’m no stranger to the unique challenges we face, especially now. Everyone has been hit hard recently, so during this trying time, I am especially proud to work with my local community leaders and capitol colleagues to keep Wisconsin moving forward," Summerfield said.

Summerfield, a husband and father of three, is the owner of Two Acres Supper Club just north of Bloomer. He also helps manage Chippewa Valley Land Title.

The 67th includes portions of Chippewa and Dunn counties.