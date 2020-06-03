AMC Theatres has ‘substantial doubt’ it can remain in business

(WQOW) - The world's largest movie theater chain, with a location in Eau Claire, has "substantial doubt" it can remain in business after COVID-19 caused all of its locations to close.

In a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, AMC Theatres points to not meeting revenue projections and risks and uncertainties about debt along with uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Measures to prevent its (COVID-19) spread, including government-imposed restrictions on social gatherings, have had a significant effect on theatrical exhibition. In compliance with these restrictions, all of our theatres worldwide have temporarily suspended operations through June. During this period, we are generating effectively no revenue. We will continue to monitor the potential lifting of various government operating restrictions, or whether such operating restrictions are extended with respect to some or all of our theatres. Even if governmental operating restrictions are lifted in certain jurisdictions, distributors may delay the release of new films until such time that operating restrictions are eased more broadly domestically and internationally, which may further limit our operations," the business said in its filing.

The company said it is taking steps to cut costs and preserve cash.

The theater chain expects to have lost between $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020.