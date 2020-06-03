Amateur soccer league to begin play June 28

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Live sports will soon take place in Eau Claire. The Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League announced it's 2020 schedule and the games begin on June 28.

The Eau Claire Bateaux belong to the six-team league, which is entering it's second season.

This year will look a little different. Each team will only play ten games, and there will be no playoffs to cap off the season.

The league is just happy to get back on the field.

"To get our season started we had to get clearance from U.S. Soccer, we needed clearance from our state association, from the different county governments keeping an eye on when things are opening," says league president Kaden Bergman. "We wanted to be safe, follow all guidelines and we were able to come up with a plan to do that. Everyone is kind of cooped up right now, so it's good to have something to do in the open air, keeping people in shape and getting people ready for the fall season."

Each playing field will follow their own safety guideline. Those should be available on the team's Facebook pages in the coming weeks.