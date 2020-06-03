 Skip to Content

Altoona squad hit by alleged drunk driver on Highway 53

Updated
Last updated today at 10:19 am
10:18 am Crime & Courts, Local News, Top Stories
Altoona Squad
Credit: Altoona PD
Striking vehicle
Credit: Altoona PD
Altoona Squad 2
Credit: Altoona PD

Altoona (WQOW) - An Altoona squad was hit and the officer inside it was taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening.

Altoona police had a southbound lane of Highway 53 closed because of pavement buckling when it happened.

Around 7:15 p.m., Altoona police say Laurie Reardon, 60, of Eau Claire, drove around multiple traffic cones and nearly hit several squads before running into the back of the pictured squad.

Police say Reardon was intoxicated and arrested for her first offense. She was not injured.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

Related Articles

Skip to content