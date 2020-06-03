Altoona squad hit by alleged drunk driver on Highway 53

Altoona (WQOW) - An Altoona squad was hit and the officer inside it was taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening.

Altoona police had a southbound lane of Highway 53 closed because of pavement buckling when it happened.

Around 7:15 p.m., Altoona police say Laurie Reardon, 60, of Eau Claire, drove around multiple traffic cones and nearly hit several squads before running into the back of the pictured squad.

Police say Reardon was intoxicated and arrested for her first offense. She was not injured.