Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN WINONA…HOUSTON…LA CROSSE…NORTHWESTERN

VERNON…SOUTHWESTERN MONROE AND SOUTH CENTRAL TREMPEALEAU

COUNTIES…

At 642 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Sparta to 6 miles north of Spring Grove, moving

southeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

These severe storms will be near…

Cashton around 645 PM CDT.

New Albin around 700 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Wildcat Mountain State Park, County Roads G And H, Brinkman Ridge,

Jersey Valley County Park, Irish Hill, North Side Of La Crosse and

South Side Of La Crosse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…2.00IN;

WIND…70MPH