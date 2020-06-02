Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:15 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Trempealeau County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN WINONA…HOUSTON…LA CROSSE…NORTHWESTERN
VERNON…SOUTHWESTERN MONROE AND SOUTH CENTRAL TREMPEALEAU
COUNTIES…
At 642 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Sparta to 6 miles north of Spring Grove, moving
southeast at 65 mph.
HAZARD…Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
These severe storms will be near…
Cashton around 645 PM CDT.
New Albin around 700 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Wildcat Mountain State Park, County Roads G And H, Brinkman Ridge,
Jersey Valley County Park, Irish Hill, North Side Of La Crosse and
South Side Of La Crosse.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
&&
HAIL…2.00IN;
WIND…70MPH