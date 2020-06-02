Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN LA CROSSE…SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON…JUNEAU AND MONROE

COUNTIES…

At 649 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Necedah to 6 miles southeast of Tomah to 9 miles

northeast of Cashton, moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Necedah around 655 PM CDT.

New Lisbon around 705 PM CDT.

Elroy around 710 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include New

Miner, Shamrock, Stevenstown, Potters Flowage, County Roads D E And

E, Johnson Hill and Glendale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH