Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 6:25 PM CDT until TUE 7:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin…

Southern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

Juneau County in central Wisconsin…

Monroe County in west central Wisconsin…

Southern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 624 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 10 miles east of Millston to near Fort Mc Coy to

near Sparta, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Tomah around 635 PM CDT.

Necedah around 650 PM CDT.

New Lisbon around 655 PM CDT.

Elroy around 700 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include New

Miner, Franklin, Shamrock, The Black River Correctional Center, Camp

Decorah, Stevenstown and Potters Flowage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH