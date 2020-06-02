Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:15 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARK AND EAST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES…
At 633 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located near
Shortville, or 10 miles southeast of Neillsville, moving east at 45
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. These storms have a history of
producing damage to trees.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Clark and east central Jackson Counties, including the
following locations… Ballard Road And Pray Avenue, City Point, The
Black River Correctional Center, Christie, Potters Flowage, Lynn and
Chili.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH