Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARK AND EAST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES…

At 633 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located near

Shortville, or 10 miles southeast of Neillsville, moving east at 45

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. These storms have a history of

producing damage to trees.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Clark and east central Jackson Counties, including the

following locations… Ballard Road And Pray Avenue, City Point, The

Black River Correctional Center, Christie, Potters Flowage, Lynn and

Chili.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH