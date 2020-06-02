Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL WINONA…CENTRAL LA CROSSE AND SOUTH CENTRAL

TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES…

At 627 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Onalaska, or 8

miles northeast of La Crosse, moving southeast at 25 mph. Trained

spotters have reported hail up to half dollar size and trees down.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe storm will be near…

West Salem around 635 PM CDT.

Bangor around 645 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Stevenstown, I 90 Exit 4, I 90 Exit 5, County Roads D E And E, I 90

Exit 12, Severson Coulee and Mindoro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…70MPH