Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 5:52 PM CDT until TUE 6:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

Southern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 551 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Galesville,

or 9 miles southeast of Arcadia, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Blair around 610 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Franklin, Highway 95 And County D, Tamarack, Taylor, Beach Corners,

Frenchville and Thimble Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH