Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLARK…NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN

TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES…

At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Humbird, or 13

miles west of Neillsville, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Clark, northwestern Jackson and northeastern Trempealeau

Counties, including the following locations… Wildcat Mound, Highway

10 And 12, Highway 10 And Bald Peak Road, I 94 Exit 98, Merrillan,

North Branch and Hixton Alma Center K O A.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH