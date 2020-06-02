Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:15 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLARK…NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN
TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES…
At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Humbird, or 13
miles west of Neillsville, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Clark, northwestern Jackson and northeastern Trempealeau
Counties, including the following locations… Wildcat Mound, Highway
10 And 12, Highway 10 And Bald Peak Road, I 94 Exit 98, Merrillan,
North Branch and Hixton Alma Center K O A.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH