Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTY…

At 552 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Babcock to 15 miles southwest of Pittsville to

near Millston, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

City Point, Sand Pillow, The Black River Correctional Center, Bear

Bluff Township, The Majestic Pines Casino, Potters Flowage, Seventeen

Flowage, Pray, Lake Wazee and Vaudreuil.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…60MPH