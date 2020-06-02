Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL WINONA…NORTHWESTERN LA CROSSE AND SOUTHWESTERN

TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES…

At 541 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Trempealeau,

or 11 miles northwest of La Crescent, moving east at 25 mph. At 535

PM, golf ball sized hail was reported in Pickwick.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Dakota and Brice Prairie around 550 PM CDT.

La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, French Island and La Crosse Airport

around 605 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include I 90

Exit 272, Dresbach, New Amsterdam, Perrot State Park, I 90 Exit 270,

Midway and I 90 Exit 2.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.75IN;

WIND…60MPH