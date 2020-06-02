Old Abes’ tennis team honors senior players

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The first week of June usually marks the beginning of State Championship matches in boys tennis, but this year the Eau Claire Memorial team is spending it honoring their seniors.

The eight seniors got together as family and friends put up banners and took pictures, commemorating a great high school career.

The players are still feeling the sting of missing the season, but appreciated getting the team together one last time.

"It's still sad to this day," says senior Max Loen. "I'll be sad for a while, but it's nice to come out here and have our banners recognized. See all the parents and see coach again."

"It was disappointing at first, and then you think about it and you just really get to reflect on the good memories that you'd had in the last three years," says senior Andrew Mueller. "We didn't get to see each other since we got out of school on March 16, so it's really great to see our friends again."

"It's kind of a closing to come and see the other guys and coach," says senior Stephen King. "To have one last or one more memory together."

"Our parents put this together and it's very thoughtful," says Old Abes head coach Jim Litscher. "I think anything teams can do to recognize their seniors is great because they missed out."

The team had very high hopes for the 2020 season. Memorial has been one of the last eight teams standing in Division 1 State Finals for eighteen of last nineteen years. It's a program that thirty-year coach Litscher has brought to excellence.

"He's really supportive," says Mueller. "He gives you everything you need to become successful. And that's how our team has been good over these last couple years."

"Coach has meant a lot to me," says senior Grant Wolfe. "He has given me a lot of opportunities and no one else really has. He's definitely going to be missed."

"I always says coaches get too much credit when you're good, and too much criticism when you're bad," says Litscher. "We're very fortunate. Our kids love to play and I think tradition really helps a lot. They want to continue to do what the teams before them have done."