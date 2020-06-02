Man charged with homicide in connection to Chippewa County overdose death

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Another person faces a reckless homicide charge in connection with the death last year of a Lake Holcombe woman.

Zachary Dietrich is charged in the March 2019 drug overdose death of Carissa Kasmeirski.

Investigators said Dietrich admitted buying methamphetamine and using it with her on the day she died.

Last month, Breana Heuer of Cadott was sentenced to 3 1/2 years for selling the meth to Dietrich.

Police are now attempting to find him. If convicted he could spend more than 73 years in prison.