Hospice aide shares special relationship with patient

Eau Claire (WQOW)- While the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping them apart, one hospice aide continues to connect and share a special relationship with one of her patients.

Casey Park, a hospice aide at St. Croix Hospice in Eau Claire, began caring for Dolores Freagon almost a year ago, instantly forming a strong connection with each other partly due to their shared love for cats and the Green Bay Packers.

But once the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, restrictions at Dolores' home at Heritage Senior Living no longer allowed hospice aides to enter the facility. Since then, the two have kept their friendship alive through weekly video chats.

While Park is unable to care for her in person, she said it is still important to bond with her patients.

"Having that relationship with her just means a lot, and I know that she appreciates everything I do for her," said Park.

Its been nearly three months since Park and Freagon last saw each other in person, and while their time apart has been emotional, Freagon understands the importance of keeping patients like herself safe.

"I love her, but I know that they've gotta take precautions and they're taking care of us," Freagon said.

In the meantime, Freagon said nurses at Heritage Senior Living have been taking great care of her but hopes the virus goes away soon so she and Park can reunite.