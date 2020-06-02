Heat indices in the upper 90º’s, severe thunderstorms possible tonight

Hot, humid and stormy. Tuesday morning starts comfortable with dew points around 60, but they'll climb to an uncomfortable level later on.

A high pressure ridge will keep our warmer air capped and leave us with plenty of sunshine through Tuesday afternoon. This will pump temperatures into the low to mid 90's. Given Monday's warmth, the chance of Eau Claire reaching it's previous record of 94 degrees set back in 1940 looks possible.

Heat indices will climb into the mid to upper 90's because of dew points reaching the mid 60's. This is almost enough for a heat advisory, but due to the limited likelihood of seeing heat indices that high for a longer period of time, the National Weather Service has voted against issuing any heat warnings.

Still, you should limit time outdoors this afternoon and be sure to stay hydrated.

Now to the severe thunderstorm chances. A cold front will drop out of the northern Minnesota and the Dakota's Tuesday afternoon. Out ahead of this front, a line of elevated thunderstorms may get strong enough to produce marginally severe hail through the midday hours.

It isn't until later this evening, closer to 4 pm, that we'll see more surface based storms develop. There is an abundance of energy available for thunderstorms, but hi-resolution models suggest they'll aim a little southwest of the Chippewa Valley. Regardless, there is still a threat so stay weather aware.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Chippewa Valley in all 3 risk zones. The enhanced risk, or level 3, means numerous severe storms are possible. This sits right on the edge of Eau Claire and extends southward. Very large hail and strong straight line wind gusts are the main threats. An isolated tornado may be possible as well and torrential rainfall may lead to localized flooding, especially in elevated areas.

This cold front will wash out the humidity and leave us with a comfortable and warm, summer day Wednesday. There are a few other chances for storms later this week, but even with a cooler trend, we'll stay above average.