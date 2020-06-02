Hazmat situation cleared in Clark County

UPDATE: Unity, Wis. (WAOW) - At 7:36 Tuesday morning, the Clark County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center got a call from ProVision Partners facility in Unity.

In the news release, the caller reported "hearing a noise and observing smoke coming from the top of an elevator being used to offload bulk, dry fertilizer from a railroad car and into a semi trailer."

Central Fire and EMS, along with Clark County Sheriff's Office responded, and as a precaution, residents were notified to evacuate and traffic was rerouted.

The elevator has been cleared of material and restarted, and as of 10:35 residents were able to return.

No injuries were reported and all units have cleared from the scene.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unity (WAOW) -- There is a hazmat incident in the village of Unity, according to the Marathon Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Sheriff's officials are asking people to stay away from State Highway 13 between Colby and State Highway 153. The highway is closed there.

No details have been released into what the hazmat incident is.