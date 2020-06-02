‘Forward’ statue at Wisconsin Capitol painted, building defaced

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin state Capitol building and grounds where spray painted with graffiti and paint was dumped on the "Forward" statue following a third night of unrest.

The graffiti happened late Monday into early Tuesday morning.

For the most part, demonstrators were not violent and not causing property damage during the protest Monday. But overnight, a few pockets of protesters began to break off from the larger group and break into downtown businesses, spray graffiti on buildings and damage property.

Someone was trying to clean up the "Forward" statue later in the morning Tuesday.

Demonstrations have been happening in Madison since Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

The "Defend Black Lives" movement continues Tuesday in Madison with a demonstration at the Dane County Jail.