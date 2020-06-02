Eau Claire woman strikes Altoona squad car

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - A vehicle crashed into the back of an occupied Altoona Police Department squad car Tuesday evening.

According to the department, officers were on scene of a pavement buckle on the Hwy 53 bypass when it happened. Chief Kelly Bakken said the striking vehicle, driven by Laurie Reardon, 60, of Eau Claire, drove over multiple traffic cones, nearly striking multiple squads, before crashing.

The officer was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Reardon was arrested for an OWI.





Images courtesy of the Altoona Police Department