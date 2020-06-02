Eau Claire City Council member announces run for Assembly

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire City Council member is making a run for the state legislature.

Emily Berge is announcing her candidacy for the 68th Assembly District. That seat is currently held by Republican Jesse James.

Berge, a Democrat, said she is an independent thinker, is focused on solutions and is an authentic leader.

Berge is a counselor in private practice.

The 68th Assembly includes Eau Claire's north side, Altoona, Lake Hallie, Fall Creek, Augusta, Osseo, Stanley, Boyd and Thorp.