Barron PD looks for graffiti suspects

Barron (WQOW) - Police up in Barron are hoping someone has information about who spray-painted a building in Anderson Park.

According to the Barron Police Department, an officer came across the writing on the building at 12:53 a.m. on June 1. The officer saw three people run from the building.

"BLM" and "no justice no peace" was painted on the building, on a picnic table and on a road leading into the park.

Police are hoping someone can help them identify the suspects, however no pictures were provided.

"The suspects, who committed this crime, are victimizing the community as it is taxpayer dollars that will have to be used to repair the building. The city has placed a lot of time, effort and money into making Anderson Park a beautiful place for the residents and the surrounding community to enjoy. We are extremely disappointed by this act," Barron PD said in a Facebook post.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Barron Police Department at 715-537-3101.