A peaceful day of Madison protests ends with more destruction

MADISON (WKOW) - Looting and destruction picked up again early Tuesday morning after a peaceful day of protests Monday.

As late as 1 a.m., protesters were seen near the capitol without a police presence. The formal gathering ended at that time.

The Madison Police Department said some groups broke away and immediately started looting and damaging property.

One person fired a gun into the air and two people were attacked and hit with a crowbar, according to a news release. People were also seen trying to light Molotov cocktails during the evening.

Police and the Wisconsin National Guard were called to the State Street area because of that behavior, using chemical agents to try to gain control. Officers were hit with rocks and other projectiles.

MPD reports 15 more arrests were made during the night. Several more looting incidents were reported elsewhere in the city.