Thank You, Sharry Hebert

Today News 18 Daybreak would like to thank essential wroker Sharry Hebert!

Sharry is a trinity Lutheran Church's food pantry coordinator in Eau Claire. She not only coordinates wonderful volunteers, but she also works many hours to organize food deliveries. She finds safe ways to package and deliver to the many people who visit the pantry, especially during the recent outbreak of COVID-19. She also made over 50 masks with protective lining and wiring to increase the safety of her volunteers. Her children want to say thank you we love you.

