“Routes to Recovery” grant could reimburse city $1.1 million for COVID-19 costs

Eau Claire (WQOW)- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a state grant program is offering relief to Wisconsin cities and towns to cover unexpected expenses.

The city of Eau Claire is eligible for more than $1.1 million in reimbursements for unbudgeted expenses incurred this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aid comes from the "Routes to Recovery" grants program signed by Gov. Tony Evers last week. The program allocates funds to every municipality in Wisconsin to help local leaders address recovery needs. City officials say there are a number of expenses they hope to have covered by the grant.

"We would seek reimbursement for cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment, and certainly the work we are doing with contract tracing," said Dale Peters, city manager for the City of Eau Claire. "To the extent that we have extra cleaning supplies, those would all be eligible reimbursement expenses."

Although the grant allots over $1 million to the city of Eau Claire, Peters said they do not expect to qualify for the full amount because they haven't spent that much money.

Surrounding cities and towns in the Chippewa Valley also received funding eligibility. Chippewa Falls is eligible for over $200,000, while Altoona and Lake Hallie are each eligible for more than $100,000.