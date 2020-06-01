Pride month celebrations downsize in Eau Claire amid pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Monday is the first day of national Pride month, but due to the current global health crisis, locals plan to celebrate it quite differently this year.

In the past, members of the LGBTQ community and their allies hosted a weeks worth of festivities, including a fundraising dinner, a drag show, and a Pride festival at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire.

This year, organizers from the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ community center say there will only be one event for pride month.

As of now, the group plans to host a small celebration at Phoenix Park on June 13 with only vendors.

Due to gathering restrictions, staff members plan to livestream the event so that people can listen to speeches and watch performances from home.

Although it's not the Pride they were hoping for, officials say something is better than nothing.



"One, because I think people need it. We need to remember and celebrate pride. Two, continuity. We worked really hard to get where we are," said Jason Bennett, executive vice-president of the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center.

Organizers say plans might change again, so to stay up to date on what Pride month will look like, visit the center's Facebook page or website.