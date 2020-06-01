Northern Wisconsin State Fair canceled for 2020

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Another summer staple in the Chippewa Valley has been canceled due to COVID-19. The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is canceled for the first time in it's 123-year history.

In a press release sent to News 18, fair officials site limitations placed on large public gathers as why they will not have the fair until 2021. They also said this year's main stage entertainment is locked in for the new year.

The NWSF was scheduled for July 8-12. Organizers will be hosting a virtual tribute to the fair on its website during that time.



