Meals on Wheels needs more volunteers due to demand in Chippewa County

Chippewa County (WQOW) - More people are heading out the door as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift, but others are remaining at home and need your help.

The Meals on Wheels program of the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Chippewa County provides roughly 150 meals to homebound residents on a daily basis.

ADRC officials say since March, they've had 27 new homebound participants, and more referrals are waiting to be processed.

Because of the increase in demand, Meals on Wheels is seeking more volunteers to help deliver food throughout Chippewa County.

In addition to dropping off food, volunteers also perform welfare checks and connect clients with other resources in the community.

"Meals on Wheels volunteers not only deliver a meal, but especially at this time, they are providing socialization for people that may go days or weeks without even talking to anyone else," said Kelly Zimmerman, nutrition and transportation program coordinator of the Aging & Disability Resource Center in Chippewa County.

If you're interested in volunteering, fill out an application online or call the program's coordinator at 715-738-2590.