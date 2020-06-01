UPDATE: Suspect in Memorial Day shooting in EC now charged

UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The suspect in a Memorial Day weekend shooting in Eau Claire, now faces criminal charges.

Kyle Baker, of Glen Fora in Rusk County, is charged in Chippewa County with first degree reckless injury, causing injury by negligent use of a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Baker is still in jail on $50,000 cash bond. His initial court appearance is Tuesday.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The man Eau Claire police say shot a person last weekend was wanted for a different crime in Rusk County.

Kyle Baker, 22, is being held on recommended charges of intentional 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery and felon in possession of a firearm for the Eau Claire incident.

Witnesses told police there was an argument between Baker and another person outside of a home in the 3300 block of Reno Drive. Police say Baker pulled a gun and shot the person.

According to court records, earlier this year, Baker was released from the Rusk County Jail because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was set to be sentenced for a probation revocation stemming from a 2016 felony theft conviction.

However, Baker never showed up for the sentencing on May 5 in Rusk County and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Baker is being held in jail for the latest incident. Formal charges are yet to be filed.