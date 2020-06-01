June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - With it now being Elder Abuse Awareness Month, victim advocates said there are a few major red flags to look out for when it comes to making sure your loved ones are safe.

Cara, who chose to not give her last name, with the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls, said elder abuse can involve physical, emotional or sexual abuse, as well as neglect, such as refusing to help an elderly person use the bathroom or taking away their medications.

She said the abuser is typically in a position of trust, such as a caregiver or partner.

Some of the red flags of abuse include drastic changes in behavior, such as becoming startled when touched, being hyper-aware of a room, such as where exits are, and having bruises or soreness in abnormal places.

"If somebody falls, they're going to cover their body, they're going to try and protect their internal organs," Cara said. "So bruises or soreness, redness on the inside of the arms, inside of the legs, the abdomen, the neck. Those are really big red flags that something has happened because that's not the way we typically fall."

Cara said if you notice these signs of abuse on a loved one, the best thing to do is just ask them if anything is happening and what they would like to do about it, always making sure to give them a say in the matter.