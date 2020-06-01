How to talk to your children about George Floyd protests

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With coverage of riots and protests all over social media, it's easier than ever for kids to be aware of what's happening. While that awareness is important, childcare experts said there are certain ways to go about discussing these events with your children.

Hayley Willetts, with behavioral health HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, said being age-appropriate is important; knowing the difference between what a 10-year-old can handle, and what a 15-year-old can handle.

"It's really important you know your kid," Willetts said. "So being honest is one thing, but there may be some topics that, you knowing your kids, you don't want to trigger them and make things worse. So having that filter or engaging in others to help you through those conversations if you don't feel comfortable."

Willetts stressed this can be a traumatic time for kids to understand the world around them, so while it's important to stay honest, she said it's also important to know when it's time to turn off the TV and give your child a break and time to process.